Chris Brown Lends Voice to #EndSARS Campaign

While the Nigerian government is yet to tick all boxes of the #5for5 demand of the youths, Chris Brown has also joined forces with the nation’s younger generation to lend his voice to the #EndSARS movement.

The singer and dancer took to his Instagram page to share a video from the candle light memorial vigil that held on Friday, October 16, 2020, in honour of all who have unjustly fallen by the hands of SARS and policemen in general.

Posting the emotional video, Chris Brown, a father of two captioned it;

“FREEDOM TO LOVE. TOGETHER AS ONE”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

