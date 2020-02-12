Chris Brown Just Got an Air Jordan Tattooed on His Face

So, Chris Brown has taken his love for sneakers to a new level.

The recent ink job was done by tattoo artist Ganga who shared one of his most recent works for the R&B singer. In the photo, Brown can be seen with an ink the Air Jordan III on his right cheek. Fans could also make out all the details of the sneaker: from the elephant print and stitching to a somewhat off-kilter Jumpman logo.

Ganga shared a close-up of the permanent IIIs, while Brown shared another image with the tattoo visible.

Ganga tells Complex that the singer saw one of Brown’s previous shoe tats, an Off-White x Air Jordan 1 (pictured below), and decided he wanted one of his own. “He loved it and showed me the Jordan shoe he wanted, which were his favorite Jordan shoes,” Ganga said.

Check out the photos below: