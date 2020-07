Chris Brown is ready to make some new music for his teeming fans worldwide.

The singer who already has nine studio albums under his belt, is ready to begin his tenth one and has revealed what it will be called.

Chris Brown who is also known as Breezy shared that his latest musical adventure will answer to the same moniker.

The father of two took to Instagram to share this tidbit of information to all and sundry.

Breezy kind of has a nice ring to it. What do you think?

