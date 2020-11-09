Chris Brown is on a B.D.E Kind of Vibe

Looks like Chris Brown is having fun and feeling himself with his recent antic on Instagram.

The singer and father of two shared an ‘oppsy’ picture of himself having some fun at the beach and that’s self confidence right there.

Chris Brown who was soaking up th sun, made a sand image replica (a tad exaggerated) of some body parts that is NFSW worthy.

The ‘Go Crazy’ crooner captioned the image of his sand moulded and rather enlarged penis with the words; “Big D**k Energy”

That’s definitely an A for effort.

