Chris Brown Insults Women Criticising His ‘Black Bitches With Nice Hair’ Line

Chris Brown has a long history of attacking women and he did just that when people called him out over his latest song which, apparently, denigrates most black women.

It all started after he dropped his new record Indigo, which has a song that’s been receiving some backlash. “Need a Stack” features both Lil Wayne and Joyner Lucas, and on it Brown raps about only liking black girls with “nice hair.”

“Diggin’ it, then I’m lickin’ all on that pussy, put it right there/Only wanna fuck the black bitches with the nice hair,” Brown rapped on the track. Plenty of listeners posted on social media to ask what he really meant by that line, and now he’s replied, with insults.

In the comments section of an Instagram post, Brown laughed off the criticism. “HAAAAAAA,” he wrote on one comment. “Y’all trippin trippin. Y’all bitches don’t wanna fuck da n***a with fucked up teeth do you??? Only bitches upset is the uglies (not the black queens).”

And he said a lot worse. See the posts below: