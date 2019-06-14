Chris Brown Denies Harassing Karrueche Tran, Claims His Account Got Hacked

So, Chris Brown claims his account got hacked yesterday.

Recall that the singer unleashed vitriol on his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and her new boyfriend, former NFL player Victor Cruz. From the screenshot captured by The Shade Room, Brown, who has a history of violence against women, published two comments on a photo of Tran and Cruz. “Nothing bad or major. UPGRADE HIM SIS. I’ll take him around to style him. NOT HATE. He just need some game spirit,” he wrote. “Peace love and joy. JUST PLEASE UPGRADE YA MAN BOO.”

Many people were displeased by this and called him out. And now, the singer claims some hackers took over his account yesterday commenting in his name.

“People going out of they way. Whoever’s been DM my followers or commenting as me is lame asf,” he wrote today. And everyone is just scratching their heads.

See his post below: