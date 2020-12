Chris Brown sure knows his music and has certified Nigerian singer, Tems a fire artist.

The American singer who seems like an obvious fan Tems took to Instagram to give her a shout-out.

On his Instastories, Chris Brown wrote;.

“Tems is so so so fire! OMFG”

Like they say, every disappointment is a blessing. The recent Ugandan police ‘palava’ involving Tems and Omah Lay may have been instrumental in making her music known to a new audience given that she trended on Twitter while in incarceration.

