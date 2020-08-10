Chris Brown Celebrates Royalty Brown Hitting 1M Followers of Instagram

Tofunmi Oluwashina

The dynamic father and daughter duo of Chris Brown and Royalty Brown are celebrating yet another milestone on social media.

The hitmaker and his 6-year-old daughter took to Instagram to share a video of themselves showing off one of their best skills- dancing, in celebration of Royalty hitting one million followers on Instagram.

Dancing to none other than Chris Brwon’s music the cute pair blessed our timeline with another perfectly synchronised father-daughter choreography and yes, we wouldn’t have expected less.

We love to see Chris Brown and Royalty together and cannot wait for Aeko to join the fun.

