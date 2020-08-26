Chris Brown Celebrates Hit Single, ‘Royal’ Hitting 1Billion YouTube Views

Chris Brown is celebrating yet another impressive milestone as his hit single, ‘Loyal’, has hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

The consistent hitmaker took to Instagram to reminisce on the prevailing situation as at the time the music video was made.

Chris Brown revealed that he was in rehab while shooting the video and was only allowed to leave the premises of his then facility between 11 to 11 to work on it.

He noted that while he was in incarceration, ‘Loyal’, the 2014 smash hit, went on to top the charts.

The father of two reiterated that though his life’s journey hasn’t been a smooth one, he is grateful for the road travelled.

