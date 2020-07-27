Chris Brown Addresses Twitter Verzus Debate With Usher: “I Humbly Decline”

Chris Brown wants you all to know that he will not be going toe-to-toe with anyone, not even Usher.

The drama started days ago when fans asked him and Usher to hop onto the Verzuz showdown, and Breezy replied saying his only competition is himself. He wrote, “Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY. Not in competition with nobody but myself.”

But fans didn’t relent.

Yesterday, they began trending a Twitter Verzuz battle with him and Usher, with many fans sharing both artistes’ hit songs.

Well, Breezy has shared a some.

He said, “I could do a vs off features alone… So I’ll humbly decline. I’m busy doing nothing.”

LOL.

See his posts below:

