Chris Brown Addresses Twitter Verzus Debate With Usher: “I Humbly Decline”

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Chris Brown Addresses Twitter Verzus Debate With Usher: “I Humbly Decline”

Chris Brown wants you all to know that he will not be going toe-to-toe with anyone, not even Usher.

The drama started days ago when fans asked him and Usher to hop onto the Verzuz showdown, and Breezy replied saying his only competition is himself. He wrote, “Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY. Not in competition with nobody but myself.”

But fans didn’t relent.

Yesterday, they began trending a Twitter Verzuz battle with him and Usher, with many fans sharing both artistes’ hit songs.

Well, Breezy has shared a some.

He said, “I could do a vs off features alone… So I’ll humbly decline. I’m busy doing nothing.”

LOL.

See his posts below:

, ,

Related Posts

Rapper, Fabolous Shows Off Incredible Tatto of His Son

July 27, 2020

Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Album Sells Over 1.3M Copies in 24 Hours

July 27, 2020

Ray J Celebrates 15th Anniversary of His First Hit Song, ‘One Wish’

July 26, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply