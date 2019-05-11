Chris Attoh’s Wife, Bettie Jennifer, Shot Dead in Maryland

Bettie Jennifer, the wife of Chris Attoh, is reportedly dead.

According to Ghana Web, Jennifer was shot in the head on Friday evening, around 5 pm, while leaving her office in Maryland in the United States of America. She was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene of the crime.

Per the media house: Jennifer left the office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her. When she tried to run, the man fired at her multiple times, with at least one shot hitting her. He fled in a waiting vehicle.

Authorities have described him as “a black male with a thick build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.”

This sad news comes barely a year after Attoh and Jennifer tied the knot in a ceremony in Accra, Ghana, months after confirmation that his marriage to Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, was over.

Bettie Jennifer was 44.