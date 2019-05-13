Chris Attoh’s Late Wife, Bettie Jennifer, Was Also Married to a Drug Lord

New reports have confirmed that Bettie Jennifer was also married to a drug lord who reportedly is serving time in prison.

According to this report by Fox Baltimore, Bettie was also married to one Kedrick ‘Pretty Ricky’ Jenifer, a drug kingpin in Maryland who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for running a drug distribution ring.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine, according to documents on the US Department of Justice website. And on April 9, 2019, he filed for divorce from Bettie. All those details can be found here here.

Chris Attoh and Bettie Jennifer tied the knot in a ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on October 7, 2018. She was shot dead while leaving her office in Maryland, U.S. A.

The shooter had yet to be arrested as at press time.