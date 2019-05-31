Chris Attoh Named a Suspect in His Wife, Bettie Jennifer’s Murder– Report

Chris Attoh has been named a suspect in the murder of his wife, Bettie Jennifer.

According to Daily Post, the Ghanaian actor was called in for questioning days after a sketch of the murder suspect was released. And speaking with the press, George Matthews, a spokesman for the US police agency in Washington D.C., said the actor is currently cooperating with the police.

“Investigators are casting a wide net to try to find the suspect. The man is described as a black male, thin build, wearing a black, sleeveless top. He got into a blue vehicle and took off after killing Jenifer,” said Matthews. “Nowadays, you always want to look at social media.”

He continued, “We are examining the actor’s tweet which came up a few minutes before the murder of his wife. That’s all part of the investigation. As far as I know, [Attoh is] fully cooperating. This happened in broad daylight, in front of multiple witnesses, right in front of an office complex. Around 5 p.m. Friday, Jenifer walked out of the office building and headed to her car. She saw a man with a gun and started running.”

He added, “She was chased by the suspect who fired multiple shots at the victim striking her twice, once fatally in the head.”

Jennifer was murdered while leaving her office in Maryland. Shortly after her death, news confirmed that she was still married to an imprisoned drug lord, Kedrick Jennifer.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.