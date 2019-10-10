Chris Attoh Breaks Silence Five Months After His Wife was Murdered

Chris Attoh has finally returned to Instagram five months after the death of his wife, Bettie Jennifer.

Recall that Jennifer was murdered while leaving her office in Maryland, Washington D.C, in May. Shortly after her death, news confirmed that she was still married to an imprisoned drug lord, Kedrick Jennifer.

And things got murkier when Attoh was called in for questioning days after a sketch of the murder suspect was released.

“Investigators are casting a wide net to try to find the suspect. The man is described as a black male, thin build, wearing a black, sleeveless top. He got into a blue vehicle and took off after killing Jenifer,” said George Matthews, a spokesman for the US police agency in Washington D.C.

He continued, “We are examining the actor’s tweet which came up a few minutes before the murder of his wife. That’s all part of the investigation. As far as I know, [Attoh is] fully cooperating. This happened in broad daylight, in front of multiple witnesses, right in front of an office complex. Around 5 p.m. Friday, Jenifer walked out of the office building and headed to her car. She saw a man with a gun and started running.”

Now, Attoh has spoken up for the first time since the sad news.

“Acts 16: 23 -30 We learn a lot from our places of discomfort, the only way for a baby to come out of the womb is through it. I guess in [life], you cannot protect yourself from sadness, without protecting yourself from happiness. It’s easier to stay open and trust God,” he wrote.

And fans and colleagues are sending him good wishes.

