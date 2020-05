Dance-queen Kaffy is in mourning.

The famous choreographer-dancer, whose real name is Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, took to Instagram today to share a heartwrenching video of her mother, with a caption in which she announced that the octogenarian had passed.

“Mama has gone to rest,” she captioned the video, and the post has since drawn condolences and best wishes from her fans all over the world.

Her mother, she said, was 82.

See her post below:

