Shocking Videos From Lekki #EndSARS: Soldiers Allegedly Open Fire on Protesters

New reports have claimed that Nigerian soldiers have stormed Lekki Toll Gate, where many Nigerian Youths gathered, under the banner of #EndSARS, to protest police brutality and bad governance. And this comes hours after the Lagos State Governor imposed a 24-hour curfew that started at 4pm.

From the videos making rounds on social media, the protesters are seen scampering to safety, with a few more bleeding from injuries.

The fatalities have yet to be confirmed, but witnesses claim that many people have been killed. We will return with more details.

See the videos and tweets below:

They've started shooting peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, can you now see the reason they came to remove the CCTV cameras earlier today? pic.twitter.com/Ks8l6w2BKE — Alex Oluwatobi (@alexlobaloba) October 20, 2020

Military Men opened fire just now in Lekki Toll gate just now!!! Retweet for awareness#EndBadGoveranceInNigeria #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/RyWRALWyk8 — Adedoyin (@msadedoyin_) October 20, 2020

Soldiers reportedly shooting at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate following the 24hrs curfew in Lagos.pic.twitter.com/q2mOjf3B44 — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) October 20, 2020

Lekki toll gate as been attack by military men, we need help #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/DSppEe7JWg — bhello adhams (@bello_adams) October 20, 2020

IF YOU KNOW THE GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE PLEASE CALL HIM AND TELL HIM TO STOP HIS MEN FROM SHOOTING AT THE LEKKI PROTESTERS. THEY HAVE BEEN STUCK. — Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) October 20, 2020

They are shooting at Lekki Toll gate!!! The curfew started at 4:00pm!! Some people have gone home but some others could not go back to their respective houses again because of the impromptu announcement!! It’s a sit in!! Why are they shooting??? Why???? @jidesanwoolu #EndSARS — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) October 20, 2020

People are dying already!!! Peaceful and unarmed protesters at Lekki phase toll gate. Please retweet #EndSARS — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) October 20, 2020

Lekki VI toll gate !!! Wtf !! Country is finished pic.twitter.com/iWcZlTOpwf — Davido (@davido) October 20, 2020

