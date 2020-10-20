Shocking Videos From Lekki #EndSARS: Soldiers Allegedly Open Fire on Protesters

ukamakaCelebrity / NewsNo Comment on Shocking Videos From Lekki #EndSARS: Soldiers Allegedly Open Fire on Protesters

New reports have claimed that Nigerian soldiers have stormed Lekki Toll Gate, where many Nigerian Youths gathered, under the banner of #EndSARS, to protest police brutality and bad governance. And this comes hours after the Lagos State Governor imposed a 24-hour curfew that started at 4pm.

From the videos making rounds on social media, the protesters are seen scampering to safety, with a few more bleeding from injuries.

The fatalities have yet to be confirmed, but witnesses claim that many people have been killed. We will return with more details.

See the videos and tweets below:

,

Related Posts

Kelly Rowland Shares Baby Bump Update

October 20, 2020

Simi Unleashes Verbal Assault on Nigerian Leaders

October 20, 2020

Nollywood Actress, Ada Ameh Loses Daughter

October 20, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply