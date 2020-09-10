Chloe X Halle Laughs Over Claims that Their Music Tells Men Off in the “Classy Way”

Super duo Chloe x Halle have laughed over claims that their iconic songs tend to tell toxic men off in the classiest way possible.

A fan recently tweeted this: “@chloexhalle‘s songs basically tells men that they ain’t shit in the most classy and professional way.” To which the sisters, who were discovered by Beyonce, replied in the most hilarious way possible–with emojis that seemingly concurred to the claim.

See the tweet below:

Do you believe this, too?

Check out their latest performance:

