Chioma Rowland shared a quick message on self love and care, attributing it to the fickle nature of human beings.

The fiancée to DMW boss, Davido and mother of one, advised folks to be sure to pour into themselves first before thinking of others.

In a post on her Instastories, Chioma Rowland wrote;

“Learn to put yourself first even if it’d hurt people. If they were in your shoes they’d put themselves first without thinking about you. That’s life”.

