Chioma Rowland has showed off her latest ink which is a tribute to her son, David Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The chef and fiancée to DMW label boss and singer, Davido, took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her new tattoo with her followers.

Chioma Rowland inscribed the name of her son- Ifeanyi on the inside of her wrist, a dedication to the toddler who celebrated his first birthday a few days ago.

See the picture below.

