‘Chioma hung around Peruzzi’s bedroom’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has waded to the ongoing rift between musicians Davido, Peruzzi and his ex-manager, King Patrick.

The self-styled journo has alleged that King Patrick, the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Boy Entertainment, rented an apartment worth 3 Million Naira for Peruzzi when he was signed to his record label in Lagos.

According to Kemi, it was the same house in which Davido’s baby mama Chioma visited anytime she had to meet Peruzzi.

Taking to Twitter, Olunloyo to make the stunning claim, Olunloyo added that she has photos to prove everything she says.

She wrote,

Very sad…I heard Adeleke is marrying someone Peruzzi dated. I’m so afraid of this scenario. Do you guys know that Goldenboy Patrick rented the N3M house Tobechuckwu lived in Lagos where Chioma hung around his bedroom? Pictures on the way? ABI this is really incest?

Do you know Goldenboy Entertainment CEO Patrick Anyaen gave Peruzzi N800K when his mother died. People were contributing money to him to give his mom a decent burial. His label boss gave him money first. Biting the hand that fed you is common in Nigeria #kemitalks

I FEAR Patrick Anyaen. Next to God, he’s the only one that can bring DMW DOWN. The legal ramifications will be detrimental to Davido. Watch what Sony will do quick quick.

DMW is actually playing with FIRE

This is @BadBoyEnt versus Deathrow records in 1997