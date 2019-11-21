Chioma Avril Rowland Tells Why She Produces ‘That Much Milk’

Chioma Avril Rowland is enjoying this new motherhood journey.

The celebrity chef took to her Instagram to share that her breasts her frequently engorged, and this is because of the quality of the food she’s been eating since the arrival of her and Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

She wrote:

“For everyone asking why I produce that much milk, I’ve been having a lot of oats 3 times daily (with milk definitely), chicken as well as a lot o water. Plus I think I naturally produce a lot but these increase the quality and quantity.”

