Chioma Avril Rowland Shares Her Pregnancy Journey

Congratulations again to Chioma Avril Rowlan and her partner Davido!

The celebrity chef has taken to her Instagram to share her pre-birth photos, with heartwarming captions about how arduous, yet beautiful, her journey was. “Idk, I really couldn’t eat nothing through my first & second trimester,” she captioned the photo of her at 5 months, adding, #skinnypreggo.

And in a previous photo, she added: “I was literally fed up at this point!”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, who they have now named, “David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adelek Jr.”