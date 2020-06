According to reports making the rounds, there is trouble in the #CHIVIDO paradise as Chioma has reportedly moved out of the couple’s home.

This comes after it was reported that ace musician, Davido, welcomed another son with a London-based Angolan make-up artiste, Larissa.

If Kemi Olunloyo’s tweets are anything to go by, #Assurance2020 is not assured as she implied that the news of Davido welcoming another child has caused a rift in the relationship, prompting Chioma to move out of their home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook