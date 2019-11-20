Chinonye Chukwu to Receive Inaugural SFFILM Award for Breakthrough Directing

THR is reporting three female filmmakers will be honoured at the upcoming SFFILM’s 2019 Awards Night in San Francisco on Dec. 3.

Per the outlet, they include Chinonye Chukwu for her Clemency; Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood‘s; and Lulu Wang for The Farewell‘s.

“We are thrilled that SFFILM Awards Night, now fully integrated into the December calendar, has once again inspired such exceptional talent to join us,” SFFILM programming director Rachel Rosen said in a statement. “These remarkable individuals were selected because their fine work embodies the values of the Bay Area — in particular, their role in championing innovative cinema, making the industry more diverse and inclusive and actively participating in the artistic and social dialogue that is so important today. We hope that by celebrating these artists, their films, and these values, SFFILM can have a positive effect on the awards conversations that dominate this time of year.”

Chukwu will receive the inaugural SFFILM special award for breakthrough directing. Heller will receive the Irving M. Levin Award for film direction, and Wang will receive the Kanbar Award for storytelling.

Congratulations to them!