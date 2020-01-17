Deadline is reporting that Chinonye Chukwu will be directing the first two episodes of HBO Max’s Americanah. The 10-episode limited series, written and helmed by Danai Gurira, and starring Lupita Nyong’o, Zackary Momoh, Uzo Aduba and Corey Hawkins.

Recall that earlier news confirmed that the series will premiere on HBO Max, the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service set to launch in the spring. And it is based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s bestselling novel, Americanah.

The story follows “Ifemelu (Nyong’o), a self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the West, with Ifemelu heading for America, where, despite her academic success, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black. Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London.”

We can’t wait!