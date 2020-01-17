Chinonye Chukwu To Direct First Two Episodes Of Lupita Nyong’o HBO Max Series ‘Americanah’

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Chinonye Chukwu To Direct First Two Episodes Of Lupita Nyong’o HBO Max Series ‘Americanah’

Deadline is reporting that Chinonye Chukwu will be directing the first two episodes of HBO Max’s Americanah. The 10-episode limited series, written and helmed by Danai Gurira, and starring Lupita Nyong’o, Zackary Momoh, Uzo Aduba and Corey Hawkins.

Recall that earlier news confirmed that the series will premiere on HBO Max, the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service set to launch in the spring. And it is based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s bestselling novel, Americanah.

The story follows “Ifemelu (Nyong’o), a self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the West, with Ifemelu heading for America, where, despite her academic success, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black. Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London.”

We can’t wait!

Related Posts

Next James Bond ‘can’t be a woman’ – Producer

January 17, 2020

Will Smith Says He May Drop a New Album

January 16, 2020

Nnedi Okorafor’s Award-Winning Book ‘Binti’ Novellas to be Adapted for Hulu

January 16, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *