Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Father, Prof. James Nwoye Adichie, is Dead

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s father, Prof. James Nwoye Adichie, is reportedly dead.

According to Daily Trust, this was confirmed Okey Adichie, who said that their father passed on yesterday after a brief illness.

“Our father, Professor J. N. Adichie, Odelora Abba, died late yesterday night, June 10, 2020, at Chira Memorial Hospital, Awkuzu,” Okey said.

The outlet added that he died at Chira Memorial Hospital, Awkuzu Oyi local government of Anambra state.

The late Prof. Adichie, a native of Abba in Anambra State, was a retired professor of Statistics and Mathematics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

He was 88.

