Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has revealed that her family is in mourning in this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Half of a Yellow Sun writer spoke about this in her latest Instagram post, in which she announced that they lost an aunt to brain aneurysm, how her family is struggling during this time of the pandemic, the fear she deals with especially because her husband is a doctor.

“I believe in allowing myself to feel what I feel. But endless negative feelings are enervating. And so to manage it I give myself time to feel what I am feeling – an hour, or two, or three, or four – and then when the time is up, I try to push my mind into a different territory. It doesn’t always work. But it’s worth trying for when it does work,” she wrote.

And she said a lot more.

See her post below: