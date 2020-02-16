Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to Deliver Commencement Speech at UPenn

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been chosen to deliver the address at the 2020 University of Pennsylvania Commencement on Monday, May 18.

This heartwarming revelation was made by the Vice President and University Secretary Medha Narvekar, while the President Amy Gutmann, added in a statement. “We are honored to bestow our highest degree on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and have her address our graduates at Penn’s 264th Commencement. Her compelling narratives and absolutely fascinating commentary on complex cultural issues elevate the power of the individual voice.”

Also, at the Commencement ceremony, Adichie will receive an honourary doctor of humane letters degree.

“It will be our pleasure to welcome renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as our 2020 Commencement speaker and to celebrate the contributions of all of our extraordinary honorees. Their exceptional achievements encompass world-changing discovery, creativity, scholarship, the guardianship of justice, and compassionate service to others,” said Julie Beren Platt, Penn trustee and chair of the Trustee Honorary Degrees Committee. “We are privileged to honor them as we celebrate Commencement and our wonderful Class of 2020.”

Other 2020 Penn honorary degree recipients will be Anthony M. Kennedy, Jhumpa Lahiri, Jill Lepore, Stanley A. Plotkin, Sister Mary Scullion, Gregg L. Semenza, and Henry Threadgill.