Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie recently sat down with the kind folks at The Africa Report, where she talked, among other things, about why she’s been taking her time with getting an American citizenship.

“For a long time I didn’t want to become a US citizen because I believed that part of the experience of being Nigerian is experiencing the humiliations of travelling on a Nigerian passport,” she said.

She, however, added that she has since had a change of heart, and it all started after her father’s famous kidnapping case.

“I changed my mind about US citizenship after my father was kidnapped in 2015 and it was the American embassy in Lagos and not the Nigerian government who helped my family, and even sent a therapist to my father after he was released. I now plan to become an American citizen at some point, but I guess I’m still delaying it,” she said.

The famous author also spoke about her identities and how she cherishes them. “I am an ambassador for myself. I don’t represent Nigeria; there are things about Nigeria I don’t like, but at the same time I am very very proud of my Nigerian identity. I was born and raised in Nigeria, which I didn’t leave until I was 19. I’m proud to be Nigerian, I’m proud to be African, I’m proud to be Igbo. I would not be who I am today if I wasn’t all of those things. So, it’s very important to me,” she added.

You can read the rest of her chat here on The Africa Report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

