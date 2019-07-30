Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Talks to British Vogue About Being a Force of Change: Watch

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie recently was featured in  British Vogue‘s September issue—the biggest one of the year, which was guest-edited by Meghan Markle.

In the campaign shared by the magazine, the Nigerian writer spoke about being a force of change and how everyone in the world can contribute to this much-needed change. “I think one change that is important for anybody to make is to vote,” she said.

And other women featured in the prestigious have a lot to say about being a force of change. Watch them below:

