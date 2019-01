Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s elder brother, Chuks Adichie, is back with another cover of a Nigerian song, and the famous author loves it!

This time, Chuks and his children–Kamsi and Chinedum– remixed Tekno and Wizkid’s hit song, “Mama.” And posting on her Facebook page, Chimamanda said:

“Coolest (and kindest and loveliest) big brother in the world, Chuks Adichie, diokpala anyi, made this fun cover of a Tekno & Wizkid song. Featuring my nephew and niece, Chinedum and Kamsi.”

Watch the video below: