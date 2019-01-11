chimamanda ngozi adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Sets Up Official Twitter Account

ukamaka

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has finally set up an official Twitter account with the sole purpose to warding off scammers who have been using her name to get followership.

“This is Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s official Twitter handle. It was set up because fake accounts are impersonating her and attempting to extort people. Legitimate contact info,” said the first tweet on the verified page.

Adding, “The only legitimate social media accounts for Ms. Adichie are the following:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chimamanda_adichie/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chimamandaadichie/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChimamandaReal

