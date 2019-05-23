Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Receives Honourary Degree From Yale

Congratulations to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie!

The Nigerian writer was among the 11 individuals honoured at Yale University’s 318th graduation ceremony for their distinct achievement in their fields.

Adichie was conferred a Doctor of Letters degree from the university, her second degree from the university. In 2008, she received a Master of Arts degree in African studies from Yale.

And this honour comes mere days after she got two Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degrees from American University and Georgetown University.

On why they chose to honour her, Yale wrote:

Your stories of war, migration, home, and heartbreak bring the great richness and multiplicity of human experience to life. With courage and clarity, you call us to “do better” for women and girls, for ourselves and future generations around the globe. In appreciation for your superb talent and leadership in literature and the public sphere, we are honored to present your second Yale degree, Doctor of Letters.