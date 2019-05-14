Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Receives Honourary Degree From American University

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has received yet another deserved plume on her already-decorated hat.

The Nigerian writer was recently awarded an honourary degree from American University in Washington, DC where she delivered the commencement address for the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The university noted that she was acknowledged as “one of the world’s most powerful voices in fiction,” and so gave her an honourary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the College of Arts and Sciences commencement.

See the photos below:

Watch her speech below: