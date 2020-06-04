Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reaches Out to John Boyega: “Sending Love to You”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has reached out to John Boyega on Instagram, in a heartwarming post in which she acknowledged the importance of Boyega’s activism.

Recall that the actor has been active since the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and yesterday, he joined a group in London to protest the systemic racism that had oppressed black and brown bodies all over the world.

And Boyega did note that his activism could hurt his career. “I’m speaking to you from my heart,” Boyega told the crowd. “Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f— that.”

Now, filmmakers and famous people are reaching out to the actor, offering their support and love.

Speaking in her Instagram video, Adichie said, “Watching John Boyega speak at the protest broke my heart. Sending love to you, John. I hope that you are surrounded by love.”

The famous writer then agreed that what the Star Wars actor did was important but also comes at a cost. However, she wishes him well.

