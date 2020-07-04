Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Mourns Her Late Father: “My Heart is Broken”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has taken to her Instagram to share a heartbreaking note about her father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, who died on Wednesday June 10, 2020.

In her post, she talked about how she has been grieving, the pain she has endured, her broken heart, and how she has been unable to travel to Nigeria because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

She also shared rare photos of herself and her dad. “I am writing about my father in the past tense, and I cannot believe that I am writing about my father in the past tense. My heart is broken. she said.

And she said a lot more.

Swipe to read her full post:

