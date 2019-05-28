Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Mourns Binyavanga: “I am Struggling to Stop Crying.”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has taken to her page to mourn her dear friend, Binyavanga Wainaina, who died last week in Kenya, at age 48.

Recall that the author passed away following a short illness, a few minutes past 10 pm on Tuesday at a Nairobi hospital. This sad news comes nearly four years after Wainaina suffered a stroke.

In her Instagram note, Adichie, who had been best friends with the Kenyan writer, remembered his originality and bravery, how much she loved him, how much she struggles to use the past tense with him.

She wrote:

So kind, so generous, so humorous, so brilliant, so brave, so

talented, so knowledgeable, so wonderfully curious, so original. I am struggling. To use the past tense. To stop crying. My beloved ‘Canga.’ There is nobody else remotely like you. Nobody. With you, I felt so known, so understood. And there is no gift, in a

friendship, more precious than this. I love you. Always. Rest well.

See her post below: