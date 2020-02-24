Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Hosts Lupita Nyong’o in Lagos

Over the weekend, Lupita Nyong’o dined with friends of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at a private event hosted by the famous Nigerian author in Lagos.

Per Bellanaija, the aim was for Adichie to introduce Nyong’o to her community, and this is because the Oscar Award-winning actress is set to star as the lead character –Ifemelu– in Adichie’s Americanah–a forthcoming HBO 10-episode series.

The series will also star Zackary Momoh, Uzo Aduba and Corey Hawkins, while Danai Gurira will serve as showrunner, and writer, Chinonye Chukwu will direct the first two episodes.

Check out the clips from the event:

Swipe below to see the clip from the event:

