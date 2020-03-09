Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Has Heartwarming Messages for Fans

To celebrate yesterday’s International Women’s Day, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie took to her Instagram to share heartwarming messages for her fans.

She said in the first post, which was culled from her Vogue Korea feature:

“I think it’s really important for women to support one another. My friendships with women, the support I get from women has been central in my life. I really don’t think I will be who I am today if I didn’t have the love and support of women and not just women in my family; I have a very close knit circle of women friends. I just think it’s important for women to support one another because our experiences are similar across the world.” ⁣

In the second post, culled from her speech at the Chatham House in London, she said:

“So in our world a man is confident but a woman is arrogant. ⁣⁣

A man is uncompromising but a woman is a ball-breaker. ⁣⁣

A man is assertive, a woman is aggressive. ⁣⁣

A man is strategic, a woman is manipulative. ⁣⁣

A man is a leader, a woman is controlling. ⁣⁣

A man is authoritative, a woman is annoying.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

The characteristic or behaviour is the same, what is different is the sex. And based on this sex, the world makes assumptions and the world treats us differently.”⁣

See the videos below: