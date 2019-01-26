Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Eulogizes Wole Soyinka: “You Are, For Me, A Guiding Light”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has taken to her Instagram to write Wole Soyinka a heartfelt note in which she described him as a “guiding light.”

“You are, for me, a guiding light:,” she writes in the post, adding, “Your courage. The ease with which you inhabit your skin, speaking your mind, unburdened by apology. Your kindness and humour. Your utter coolness.”

She continued, “The urgent, terse poetry of The Man Died, the exuberance of Ake; your faith in possibility, in adventure, in progress. Yes indeed, ‘the mindless ones are neither the total sum nor the true face of humanity. Thank you, Prof.”

And we absolutely love this!

See the post below: