Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Lupita Nyong’o Look Stunning in Imad Eduso

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie recently brought Lupita Nyong’o to Lagos to dine with her friends in the media in Lagos, and the duo twinned for the event.

Recall that the aim was for Adichie to introduce Nyong’o to her community, and this is because the Oscar Award-winning actress is set to star as the lead character –Ifemelu– in Adichie’s Americanah–a forthcoming HBO 10-episode series.

Both Adichie and Nyong’o wore the Tiffany Pants by Lagos designer, Imad Eduso, and they looked stunning!

Check them out below:

