Chimamanda Adichie Shares Adorable Video Hailing Her Daughter in Igbo

Chimamanda Adichie shared a side of her not many people get to see on her social media handle on Sunday, September 27.

The Nobel laureate prize winner and author, posted a sweet video of herself and her daughter in warm embrace as she hailed the little girl in her native Igbo dialect.

Chimamanda Adichie who lost her father a couple of months ago, captioned the beautiful clip with an even warmer message. She wrote;

“And one day, I will tell her that my hailing her, this love-drenched litany of affirmation, is because my father hailed me too. (May 2020)”.

