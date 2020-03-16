Childish Gambino Surprises Fans With ‘Donald Glover Presents’

Childish Gambino’s fans woke up Sunday morning to see that he had released a batch of new music in the middle of the night.

It’s currently absent from streaming services, but Donald Glover Presents is available at donaldgloverpresents.com which features little more than the music. The project has no identifying information for each track, and also contains four panels of artwork.

Much of the material is brand new, though 2018’s “Feels Like Summer” and 2019’s “Algorythm” are included in this run of 12 tracks.

Stream Donald Glover Presents here.