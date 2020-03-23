Just one week after giving fans a surprise sneak preview of his new full-length project, Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) has released his new album, 3.15.20.

With the exception of the previously released single “Algorhythm” and “Time,” Gambino’s latest collaboration with Ariana Grande, the rest of the album’s 12 tracks aren’t named but marked with a timestamp instead.

3.15.20 is now available to stream across all platforms, but those interested in listening to the album in one continuous play can head to DonaldGloverPresents.com. While the URL no longer hosts the four-panel cartoon strip that served as the project’s artwork and cover, it does have a link to listen to the album, along with a photo of handwritten text in a notebook.

Listen to Gambino’s 3.15.20 below, and read the rest of the text here.

Stream below: