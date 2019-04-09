Pitchfork is reporting that Guava Island, the new Childish Gambino film featuring Rihanna, will premiere on YouTube as part of the Coachella live stream.

According to the media house, this was confirmed by the streaming service. And although the premiere date remains unannounced, available ads say it will be on April 13—the night after Childish Gambino headlines the fest.

This comes one year after a trailer for the movie surfaced.

It is worthy to note that YouTube and Coachella have teamed up to debut “Coachella Curated,” hosted by Jason Bentley from KCRW and including “encore and live performances, artist commentary, mini-docs, animated adventures, and more” alongside traditional footage and interviews.

We can’t wait.