Chika Ike Unveils Multi-million Naira Studio for Creatives

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Chika Ike has levelled up with her latest baby; a multi-million Naira space, Flip Script Studios.

The Harvard trained businesswoman unveiled her latest boss move, sharing a video of the creative space.

Chika Ike noted it’s been a dream of hers to own such a workspace to enable her members of staff properly  execute  projects that come along.

Flip Script Studios located in the Lekki axis of Lagos provides services in the areas of move production, digital marketing, equipment rentals, documentaries, event coverage, content creation, social media management, PR and branding, etc.

