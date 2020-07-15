Chika Ike Unveils Multi-million Naira Studio for Creatives

Chika Ike has levelled up with her latest baby; a multi-million Naira space, Flip Script Studios.
The Harvard trained businesswoman unveiled her latest boss move, sharing a video of the creative space.
Chika Ike noted it’s been a dream of hers to own such a workspace to enable her members of staff properly execute projects that come along.
Flip Script Studios located in the Lekki axis of Lagos provides services in the areas of move production, digital marketing, equipment rentals, documentaries, event coverage, content creation, social media management, PR and branding, etc.
View this post on Instagram
I’m super excited to unveil our @flipscriptstudios new creative office space and studio in lekki, Lagos. It has been a dream of mine to have a creative workspace which will enable the @flipscriptstudios team execute projects effectively and create magic for our amazing clients. It has been in the works for a while now and I’m super grateful to God for making this happen. Keep dreaming, and never give up. Your dreams are valid. Love you ❤️💋