Chika Ike Shows Off the New Vehicles She Acquired for Her Flip Script Studios

Chika Ike and her Flip Script Studios continue to wax stronger.

The filmmaker-actress, who recently unveiled her office space in Lekki, has taken to her social media to show off the spanking new vehicles she purchased as official vehicles to meet her clients’ needs.

The page said this about the new vehicles:

Film maker and business woman Chika Ike who recently unveiled her newly acquired office space for her company Flip Script Studios located in Lekki has also purchased official vehicles for the company to meet all their client’s needs. If you can not go to Flip Script, Flip Script will come to you!”

Check them out below:

