Chigul Shares Tearful Video After Doing Ground Burpees for the First Time in Five Years

Chigul has made no secret of her health challenges in the past so we’re glad that she is on her way to recovery.

The comedienne and actress shared a tearful video where she revealed that for the first time in five years, she was able to do burpees from the ground.

The mimicry expert who has been on a fitness journey in the last few years, noted that she was hit with an anxiety attack when she considered doing it initially, fearful that her back would give up on her and she would be unable to get back up.

However, she overcame her initial hesitation and powered through to victory, doing ten burpees.

Way to Chigul!

