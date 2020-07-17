Chigul Shares Tearful Video After Doing Ground Burpees for the First Time in Five Years

Chigul has made no secret of her health challenges in the past so we’re glad that she is on her way to recovery.
The comedienne and actress shared a tearful video where she revealed that for the first time in five years, she was able to do burpees from the ground.
The mimicry expert who has been on a fitness journey in the last few years, noted that she was hit with an anxiety attack when she considered doing it initially, fearful that her back would give up on her and she would be unable to get back up.
However, she overcame her initial hesitation and powered through to victory, doing ten burpees.
Hmmmm…please forgive my tears..if you know my story, you will understand….it's an emotional day…..very….last night, I could barely move my neck… Then ….this morning, I did Burpees from the floor…FROM THE FLOOR!!!!…THE LAST TIME I DID THAT, WAS LIKE 5 YEARS AGO….I have been scared, anxious,….will my back allow me?.what if I can't get up?..what if I get stuck like the last time? What if my back locks up on me? WHAT IF?……but I decided to try….and I managed to do 10 (forgive my form)….so that's 100 BURPEES today….#smallvictories #justtry #onedayatatime #wemove #loseittowinitwithchigul @bodyalchemistng @akhealthy_ @mindnutritionbody [email protected] @tikafaya @selfitnessng @deshapeables_abuja on the waist trainer…😁😁😁
Way to Chigul!