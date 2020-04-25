Chief of Staff to Obaseki quits

Taiwo Akerele, the Chief of Staff to Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has resigned his appointment.

Sources say Akerele, an indigene of Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, tendered his resignation after accusing Obaseki of sidelining him.

Akerele, who was appointed on November 14, 2016, in his resignation dated April 25, 2020, said: “My decision to exit the government is based on administrative and governance grounds.

“I am solidly with His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in his quest to transform Edo State. His mission and vision resonate with mine.

“This is all I have to say, I will like to be given opportunity to go private as I part ways administratively with the government, based on principles.

“I thank His Excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity and also thanks to His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for his immense leadership and support during the period I served in this capacity. May his reign be long and peaceful. Amen.”

Obaseki has been at loggerheads with his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is also the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).

It is however unclear of Akerele’s resignation has anything to do with the political tug of war in the state.

