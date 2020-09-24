Chief of Air Staff marries Minister of Humanitarian affairs

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has married the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The wedding Fatiha reportedly took place on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Maitama Juma’a Mosque in Abuja.

“It is true that the chief of air staff and the humanitarian affairs minister have gotten married,” a source told Daily Trust.

“Very few people were invited to attend the wedding fatiha because the couple and those close to them didn’t want to publicize the issue,” he said.

Another source said the two have been in love for some time.

“They have been in a relationship for a while and what happened on Friday has put to rest all the speculations about her relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

This comes one year after viral reports that that President Buhari and the minister had gotten married.

The claim was however dismissed by the presidency, while the minister had described it as ‘fake news’.

